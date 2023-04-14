Register
The Beonna, in Benington, put of several hours of Easter fun on Saturday.

Easter fun at community venue near Boston (IN PICTURES)

As the Easter holidays draw to a close, here is another ‘egg-ample’ of an event held for families during the break from school lessons.

By David Seymour
Published 14th Apr 2023, 17:11 BST

On Saturday, from 10am to 3pm, The Beonna at All Saints, Benington, staged an Easter Egg Family Day.

As well as an Easter egg hunt, the event included crafts and an Easter trail.

Abbie Filmore, programme lead for the community venue, said about 100 people attended the event, with 40-50 or so children taking part in the Easter egg hunt.

“It went really well,” she said, noting that Saturday’s good weather helped.

“It was a lovely event,” she added.

Sam Harper, nine, Georgina Harper, six, Alfie Briggs, six, and Mariska Woods, eight, painting eggs and cups.

