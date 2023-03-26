​Easter fun for all the family across the district

​There is plenty going on to keep your little ones entertained over the Easter holidays.

Easter fun at Uncle Henry's.

​The National Trust will be offering guests a spring adventure and Easter trail at each of their properties – and each ends with a chocolate egg.

Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens’s Easter adventure begins on Saturday (April 1) running until Monday April 17, where the trail will lead you through bountiful gardens bursting with life and special activities perfect for families on their Gunby explorations.

While you’re there, take advantage of the new seven days-a-week opening of the house, meaning there’s even more opportunity to see inside this homely hall.

Tattershall Castle.

The site and house are open seven days a week.

For opening times and more information, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby-hall

At Tattershall Castle, the Easter Trail takes the family on explorations around the castle ruins, where the grounds give wonderful views of the great tower.

There are also medieval games to play as you make your way up the battlements.

The site is open seven days a week in April. More information at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/tattershall-castle

National Trust Easter egg trails cost £3 per child, plus normal National Trust admission/free entry for National Trust members

Meanwhile, Uncle Henry’s in Grayingham has a host of activities to keep children entertained this Easter holidays.

Behind the Garden Wall will be open from Saturday April 1 to 17, when families will be able to enjoy an Easter trail, Crazy Golf and the Jumping Pillow.

The Easter Bunny will also be making a special appearance, as he has taken over Santa’s grotto, turning it into his very own Burrow.

Guests who attend must complete the hunt to find him by following the clues to reveal his hiding place, then you can spend some time with him, get your Easter chocolate, and enjoy some arts and crafts activities.