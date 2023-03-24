Register
Easter promises sweet success for Skegness chocolate business after supermarket deal

A Skegness-based chocolate business is heading for a cracking Easter after ramping up its supply of Easter eggs to supply a national supermarket chain.

By Chrissie Redford
Published 24th Mar 2023, 00:00 GMT

Hames Chocolates has now started supplying Aldi with its much-loved Moser Roth, Luxury Milk Chocolate Easter Eggs.

This year, the chocolatier has grown its partnership with Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket , supplying more than 120,000 of its decadent creations to stores across the UK and Ireland.

The partnership with Aldi has already played a major role in the ongoing success of the business. Not only has it allowed them to grow its team to 75-strong, but it has also played a part in the investment of new equipment to increase capacity and meet the heightened consumer demand during key seasonal periods.

Hames Chocolates’ is a family-owned business and has been making delicious British chocolate since 2005. As the company continues to grow, it remains committed to the sustainable and ethical sourcing of its ingredients. Through its work with Aldi, the business has become Fairtrade certified, building on its work with the Rainforest Alliance and Cocoa Horizons schemes.

As well as supplying Aldi, the chocolates remain on sale at Hames former shop near the Clock Tower, now called Me Olde’s.

Carol Oldbury, Director at Hames Chocolates, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Aldi to share the Moser Roth, Luxury Milk Chocolate Easter Egg with even more of the nation’s chocolate lovers this year.

“Aldi shares our passion for sustainable and ethical British manufacturing, and we look forward to growing our relationship with the supermarket as we strive to become the top private label chocolate manufacturer in the UK.”

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “Hames Chocolates have gone from strength to strength since the beginning of our partnership. We know our customers love to buy British and working with businesses like Hames Chocolates that have sustainability and quality at their centre is really important to us here at Aldi.

“The Moser Roth Easter Eggs have already proven to be a firm favourite with our shoppers, and we can’t wait to see Hames’ amazing treats roll into stores for Easter.”

Aldi has pledged to spend an additional £3.5 billion a year with British businesses by the end of 2025.

