Easter treat for Horncastle Community Larder clients

The generosity of the people of Horncastle has “astounded” a pub landlady.

Nikki Thomas took over as landlady of the Ship Inn, located on Bullring in the town centre, nearly six months ago.

And one of her first moves as landlady is to embrace a campaign to collect 300 Easter eggs. Proper Pubs encouraged its pubs to donate chocolate treats to their local communities and Nikki decided to donate to the Horncastle Community Food Larder.

The pub has now collected an astonishing 352 eggs, which she presented to Isabel Forrester of the community larder.