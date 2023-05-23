'Easy to Cook' with community sessions

​Those who have benefitted from Louth's food bank can now receive a crash course in how to get the best out of the ingredients they receive.

Representatives of ​Louth & District Lions, Morrisons, and Louth Methodist church and participants during the latest Easy Cook sessions.

​Louth & District Lions have been working in collaboration with Louth’s Methodist church to launched Easy Cook sessions, where recipients of one of the Louth Food Bank’s emergency food parcels can enrol on a six-week long course learning how to cook with the food they are given.

The idea came about when church volunteer Heather Jeffrey, a former home economics teacher, was concerned about the lack of cooking knowledge in the community, and decided to organise a series of sessions to teach basic cooking skills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heather’s vision was to show how to cook simple, healthy and nutritious meals often using items from the food bank, and teamed up with the Lighthouse Outreach Project, which operates the food bank from the church.

The Lions have provided nearly £2,000 of equipment to help get the project off the ground, including four small oven/hot plates and a number of utensils to enable the sessions to start, six weeks to cover basic cooking.

Just a few examples of the meals that have been made include a bean, chorizo and vegetable casserole, a quiche, sausage rolls, and macaroni cheese sauce.

Heather said: “It’s more than just giving people food, it’s also about giving people the confidence to cook a healthy meal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have people coming here who struggle with life skills, or their mental health, and another who has had a stroke, and the difference in their confidence and their new life skills is lovely to see.”

The EasyCook sessions have also been supported by both Morrison’s and the Co-op’s community champions, who have provided equipment and food for the sessions, and Louth Food Bank has also helped provide food for the sessions.

"This is what it’s all about, the community coming together to help each other,” said Mark Harrison, project co-ordinator for the Lighthouse.

The food bank is currently short of toiletries, and donations of shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, sanitary products, and cleaning products would be welcomed.

Advertisement

Advertisement