EBF hopeful bowling in Skegness can be saved after new association has 'positive' talks with ELDC

Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley (Seven from right) at the start of the English Bowling Federation Nationals tournament in Skegness.

Thousands of bowlers from around the country are arriving in Skegness for the annual English Bowling Federation Nationals competition after concerns this might be the last event.

Next year is the 70th anniversary of the tournament – but in June it was feared the greens were not at national standard and if they could not be improved the EBF would be forced to find somewhere else.

However, this morning it was more than the seaside sunshine that had the bowlers smiling – the news ownership of the greens on North Parade could soon be transferred from East Lindsey Disrict Council (ELDC) to a new association had spread amongst members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The issue had been the state of the greens and the announcement by ELDC that after this year they would cease tending the greens to competition level.

Progress in saving the tournament followed a public meeting in June at the Suncastle, which backs onto the greens, from which the new association business owners, residents and local bowls clubs was formed.

The campaign, led by Lincolnshire County Councillor Carl Macey, Skegness Town Councillor Steve O’Dare and local businessman Richard Underwood challenged the council’s decision. They claimed that the bowls tournaments still attract large numbers of visitors to the seaside resort every year.

Councillor Macey insisted that this crowd “always support the local economy, whether that be our bars, restaurants or hotels, for what is a full week of competition of the highest standard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: “Unfortunately, earlier this year, ELDC had begun discussions to remove the funding to the bowling greens, sighting lack of use, something that local businessman Richard Underwood, Councillor and local resident Steve O’Dare and I strongly disagreed with.

“We, therefore, decided to take action by calling an open public meeting, which was well supported by over 150 residents and business people alike, strongly expressing their concern over this potential loss, which led to a large number of people putting their names forward in an effort to work together to ensure the future of the bowling greens for years to come.”

ELDC has since agreed to fund maintenance for next year’s tournament and “agreed in principle” to transfer ownership of the bowling greens to the new association, subject to the approval of a business plan.

The association will meet with the council on September 3 to further discuss the matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are hugely thankful to all those that have and continue to support us and feel we are in an incredibly positive position to not only take over the greens but to expand and increase their use, with more competitions and tournaments as well as engaging more with the younger generation, we feel the future is bright,” continued Coun Macey.

A spokesperson for the council added: “ELDC will support the sustainable operation and maintenance of the existing bowling greens. The council recognises the historical significance of the venue and that is why we supported the conservation protection they now have.

“As with any council, we seek to maximise best use of public monies and the costs associated with the maintenance of the greens was an issue. We also know the maintenance we were able to provide was not of a standard that the EBF require for their competitions and that the facility requires more investment and commitment to meet those EBF competition standards.

“We have been in discussion with the EBF for a number of years and our officers have sought to find local clubs that might be interested in taking on the operation of the greens. We understand clubs and events have been held on the greens but the financial return that this has generated for the council has been negligible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will work productively with any group to see the bowling greens maintained to an acceptable standard for the EBF competitions and we will invest appropriately justified capital and revenue to enable said group to flourish."

To meet the standards needed for this week’s Nationals, the EBF employed their own greensmen.

Chairman Mike Carr said: “Since the public meeting we have moved on quite considerably.

"There is now a new organisation that hopefully will take over the running of the greens from ELDC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Federation has backed this and the have put some money in to try and get the greens back to a decent playable condition.

"We can see this morning the hard work that has been done and we are more than satisfied with the progress.

"I’m sure that in the future the greens will get back to to prestine condition like they were a few years ago and I’m pleased to say the Federation will be coming back to Skegness year after year.”

Mayor of Skegness Coun Ady Findley threw the forst bowl to start the competition, which saw Under-25s, ladies, teams and individuals play ahead of the tounament beginning in ernest on Monday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m absolutely delighted the EBF are here – as you can see there’s a massive turnout, with all the teams in beautiful colours and the greens are looking fantastic.

"It’s quite exciting the association is working hard along with residents and businesses to keep them going, bring the greens up to standard as they were a few years ago and tidy uo the area.

"I’ve spoken to people who have been coming here for many many years and its taught me how important this tournament is both for the visitors as well as the locals.”

Betty Harris, 86, from Hunberside has been coming since 1985. She said: “I’m playing in the tournament and love it – outdoors, indoors.

"It keeps me fit. It’s my life.”