Ecohub event to meet the people keeping Horncastle green

​People are invited to meet the community groups keeping Horncastle green to find out how they can get involved.

By Rachel Armitage
Published 24th Apr 2023, 13:28 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 13:29 BST

ECOHUB will be held this Saturday (April 29) at Horncastle Community Centre, from 11am to 3pm, where you can meet the people who are doing their bit to help the environment in our area.

There will be representatives from the East Mercia Rivers Trust, the Woodland Trust, the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, Greater Lincolnshire Nature Partnership, Lincolnshire Wolds AONB, the Joseph Banks Society, and more.

Pupils and staff from Banovallum School will also be discussing their birdboxes, and Horncastle-based business Polypipe will be talking about their efforts to use recycled plastic.

Entry to the event is free, and there will be talks and demonstrations from the groups, as well as refreshments and a raffle.

