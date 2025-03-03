Economy chief welcomes prospect of nuclear power in Lincolnshire

A senior Lincolnshire councillor says nuclear power stations would be the best way to meet the demand for cheap, clean energy.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government plans to make it easier to build mini nuclear reactors after decades of delays.

Nuclear power proved more popular than renewable energy like solar and wind at the first Lincolnshire Energy Conference, which brought together leaders and business owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Colin Davie (Con), the portfolio holder for the economy on Lincolnshire County Council, called for “long term commitment” to nuclear and said large-scale solar farms had no place on farmland.

Coun Colin Davie at the Lincolnshire Energy Conference

He said: “There have been discussions about a small nuclear reactor on the Humber, which makes total sense as it’s close to water.

“It may be that there are other sites in Lincolnshire that are suitable – I’m not an expert in that. But we have a disused gas terminal and other potential sites around the county.

“If we demand clean carbon, nuclear is the way, whether it’s modular or large scale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A solar farm can take up thousands of acres – a nuclear power station can be the size of a football pitch. It is safe and totally reliable energy.

“We need to get back to affordable energy – I don’t want it to get to the stage where a pensioner dies because they can’t afford to put on their heating.”

Sir Keir Starmer announced earlier this month he wanted to “press fast forward on nuclear”, cutting the 20 years it typically takes to build a new power station.

Currently there are only eight places in the UK that reactors can be built, but this list will be scrapped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smaller and cheaper versions called small modular reactors (SMRs) will also be included in planning rules, although these haven’t been proven to be commercially viable yet.

Coun Davie reiterated his opposition to large solar farms, new pylons or on-shore wind farms at the conference.

He said: “Calling us NIMBYs and blockers may go down well in Islington, but it doesn’t resonate here.

“Lincolnshire must not become a dumping ground for energy products to serve London and the south.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees also heard from representatives of the STEP fusion energy project, which aims to build the world’s first fission reactor just over the Lincolnshire border at the West Burton power station.

Engineering manager Michael Lord said: “It won’t be a science experiment – it will be a working power plant.”