Economy chief welcomes prospect of nuclear power in Lincolnshire
The government plans to make it easier to build mini nuclear reactors after decades of delays.
Nuclear power proved more popular than renewable energy like solar and wind at the first Lincolnshire Energy Conference, which brought together leaders and business owners.
Coun Colin Davie (Con), the portfolio holder for the economy on Lincolnshire County Council, called for “long term commitment” to nuclear and said large-scale solar farms had no place on farmland.
He said: “There have been discussions about a small nuclear reactor on the Humber, which makes total sense as it’s close to water.
“It may be that there are other sites in Lincolnshire that are suitable – I’m not an expert in that. But we have a disused gas terminal and other potential sites around the county.
“If we demand clean carbon, nuclear is the way, whether it’s modular or large scale.
“A solar farm can take up thousands of acres – a nuclear power station can be the size of a football pitch. It is safe and totally reliable energy.
“We need to get back to affordable energy – I don’t want it to get to the stage where a pensioner dies because they can’t afford to put on their heating.”
Sir Keir Starmer announced earlier this month he wanted to “press fast forward on nuclear”, cutting the 20 years it typically takes to build a new power station.
Currently there are only eight places in the UK that reactors can be built, but this list will be scrapped.
Smaller and cheaper versions called small modular reactors (SMRs) will also be included in planning rules, although these haven’t been proven to be commercially viable yet.
Coun Davie reiterated his opposition to large solar farms, new pylons or on-shore wind farms at the conference.
He said: “Calling us NIMBYs and blockers may go down well in Islington, but it doesn’t resonate here.
“Lincolnshire must not become a dumping ground for energy products to serve London and the south.”
Attendees also heard from representatives of the STEP fusion energy project, which aims to build the world’s first fission reactor just over the Lincolnshire border at the West Burton power station.
Engineering manager Michael Lord said: “It won’t be a science experiment – it will be a working power plant.”
