Evans Halshaw Ford Gainsborough has achieved the gold standard in customer service, after securing Auto Trader’s Highly Rated status for 2023.

A significant accolade in the automotive sector, the awards are based on the reviews and feedback provided by genuine Auto Trader customers over the past year.

Winning retailers must meet set criteria to achieve the Highly Rated award, which includes maintaining an average review rating of at least four stars on Auto Trader's marketplace.

Kim Costello, chief customer officer at Pendragon, said: “We are delighted to be able to display the Highly Rated award at Evans Halshaw Ford Gainsborough, following a year of incredible customer service and aftercare.

Evans Halshaw Ford Gainsborough has been recognised for Exceptional Customer Service by Auto Trader

"The awards confirm the positive experience so many car-buyers have with us, and our commitment to exceptional customer service across every single Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore location.”

The Gainsborough store, which is located on Lea Way, is joined by 33 other winning Pendragon stores across the UK, comprising sites from its Stratstone, Car Store and Evans Halshaw businesses.

It is the only Lincolnshire store to have achieved this award.

Gary Armstrong, managing director of Evans Halshaw, which took home 24 awards in total, said: “At Pendragon, our aim is to be the gold-standard for customer-focused service by putting our customers at the heart of everything we do.