EDAN Lincs shoe appeal.

According to The National Centre for Domestic Violence, incidents of domestic abuse increased by 26 percent when England played during the World Cup in 2018, 38 percent if England lost and 11 percent the next day, whether they won or lost.And so EDAN Lincs Domestic Abuse Service taking a stand against domestic abuse together with Lady Imps Supporters Association at Lincoln City Football Club.

A spokesman for EDAN Lincs said: “Football is not responsible for people’s actions, nor does it encourage or condone abuse of any kind, it’s a sport many of us enjoy.

“As a domestic abuse charity, we know many perpetrators will use various excuses and tactics and not take responsibility for their actions or emotions.

“We are excited to work together with Lady Imps to stand together against domestic abuse raising awareness and promoting our charity’s work.

The Lady Imps Supporters Association (LISA) promotes and encourages the involvement of women at Lincoln City F.C., Lincoln City Women F.C. and across football more widely.

A spokesman said: “We have been supported and work closely with our clubs to acknowledge and welcome women supporters - leading the way together since L.I.S.A started in 2017.

“Of course, the majority of football supporters reflect wider society, law abiding decent people as in any other walk of life.

Some want a traditional match day with some beer, cheer and good humoured banter, others look for a family friendly day out. There are many ways to support your team and there’s room for everyone.

“Most fans abhor those who taint the game with violence.

“We echo the voice of our partners, Edan Lincs, that the use of football as an excuse to abuse is abhorrent and an affront to the values of our game.

“With the World Cup commencing in the coming weeks we will work together to highlight our stand against domestic violence and abuse.

"Blaming football as a trigger will not be tolerated. We ask #Imps to stand with us.

EDAN Lincs offers advice and help to anyone that has been impacted by domestic abuse; through their Outreach Service and our emergency Refuge accommodation, offering support to men or women, with or without children, who are suffering or have suffered domestic

abuse.

To get in touch with EDAN Lincs, visit their website at edanlincs.org.uk, email [email protected] or call 01522 510041.

This month, EDAN Lincs is also launching 16 Days of Action from November 25 to December 10, asking community groups to help raise awareness by organising and displaying a number of pairs of shoes with quotes from survivors and information of how to contact EDAN Lincs.

