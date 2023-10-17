EDAN Lincs's Domestic Abuse Champions

​Lincolnshire’s domestic abuse charity has successfully trained 60 Domestic Abuse Champions who will be their ‘eyes and ears’ around the county.

Ann Canter, OET Manager with Theresa Garcia and Laura Wardell, Outreach Engagement Practioners

Lincolnshire County Council, with support from Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner and NHS Lincolnshire integrated Care Board, has recently commissioned a new-look domestic abuse support service called Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Specialist Service (LDASS), delivered by domestic abuse charity EDAN Lincs.

LDASS’s new team, The Outreach Engagement Team, has been set up to provide early interventions, targeting communities and individuals who may face restrictions to accessing domestic abuse support services.

With this in mind, EDAN Lincs recruited a network of Domestic Abuse Champions across the county, focusing on the more hard to reach communities and groups in Lincolnshire.

And so, October 4 marked the very first Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Champion training event delivered by EDAN Lincs’s Outreach Engagement Team, where 60 individuals were trained.

The Domestic Abuse Champions will be EDAN Lincs’s eyes and ears around the county, and their main role is to raise awareness of domestic abuse, identifying and signposting people to get the help they need they may be professionals, business owners, survivors or members of the public who share our vision for a life free from abuse.

A spokesman for EDAN Lincs said: "We have received an overwhelming response and interest from the people of Lincolnshire to take on this new role.

"We know this will be the first of many events and demonstrates the passion and dedication of the people of Lincolnshire to support families to live a life free from domestic abuse.