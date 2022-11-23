Those looking to get a head-start on their Christmas shopping can support a Horncastle area church at the same time.

Edlington Church.

Edlington church is hosting a Christmas craft fayre on Saturday (November 26), and all are invited to come along and support the church’s fundraiser.

The fayre will see many crafters and exhibitors selling a range of goods including jams, cakes, jewellery, crafts and more.

A grand raffle will also run, with prizes including a new vacuum cleaner.

The fayre will run between 10am and 2.30pm, with refreshments available and donations are invited for Edlington church.

