Edlington snowdrop festival​ 'breaks records'

​Hundreds of pounds have been raised for a village church thanks to its “carpet of snowdrops”, which has been described as the best event to date.

Viv Rhodie with her brother Tom Haskett at Edlington.

​Edlington St Helen's church’s annual snowdrop festival​, this time in its 14th year, took place on Saturday (February 18) and saw hundreds of people come to view the church’s snowdrops surrounding the grounds.

A craft fair from local makers also ran in the church, along with refreshments for visitors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the church’s main fundraiser, with all money raised going to the church’s tower appeal, the church committee was hoping for a good turn-out at the snowdrop festival, and churchwarden Kathie Birks said the event was their best ever with hundreds of pounds raised:

Yvonne Clayton and Christine Cox of Horncastle admire the snowdrops.

"It broke all our records and we were so busy and never seen so many visitors,” she said, “We had people coming from as far away as Boston, Lincoln, and Grimsby and we’re so grateful for all the support.”

Sheila Kissane of Wragby at the craft stall in Edlington church.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lucinda McQuade of Horncastle with her art work.

At Edlington church helping out, from left: Rev Avril Ford, Sue Riddel, John Marwood, Colin Thornton, Phyll Durow, and churchwarden Kathie Birks.