Eggs thrown at houses in Spilsby

Lincs Police

The force said that last week, officers also received reports of youths knocking on doors and running away.

A spokesman said that CCTV has been reviewed, the people concerned have been identified and dealt with by using anti-social behaviour legislation.

As Halloween is approaching, the Horncastle police team is also encouraging people to make use of Nextdoor’s Treat Map, an interactive and fun way to share Halloween plans with neighbours and a useful way to know what homes would rather not be disturbed on Halloween night.

If you are planning to hand out treats, you can pin your home on the Treat Map, and if you are out trick-or-treating, use it to plan your route and find the best streets for treats and scares.