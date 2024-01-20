Grounds remain open at National Trust venues across the region in spite of property remaining closed until spring.

Why not take a walk around the 15th-century rare red-brick Tattershall Castle, constructed by an influential medieval lord as a statement of wealth and power? The grounds are surrounded by moats, featuring wildflowers and critters.

Sandilands is also a new haven to explore on Lincolnshire's wild coast near Sutton-on-Sea.

A number of events are planned ahead of the half term holidays.

Gunby Hall

January 15 – 'Blue Monday' Social Walk, 10.30am. The walk is free and afterwards you can choose to stop at the tea-room and purchase a nice hot drink. Dogs welcome.

February 10, 12 to 16 – Cake and Snowdrops Walks, 10.30am

February 16 – 'Harbingers of Spring' Concert, Enjoy an evening performance to mark 'Gunby Snowdrop Week' by Bass singer, George Elson and Pianist, Jane O’Farrell as they present an evening of music to celebrate the first signs of spring. 6.30pm.

Belton Hall

January 27 – Londonthorpe Village guided walk, 10am. Join volunteer ranger on a circular walk to Londonthorpe Village, which stands on a hilltop overlooking Belton Estate and is steeped in history dating back to 161AD.

February 8 – Belton Circular Walk - Parkland, 10.30am. A circular morning walk with volunteer ranger taking in some fantastic vistas, whilst enjoying a wildlife rich, open area of wood pastures and ancient trees; with a historic deer herd.

Clumber Park