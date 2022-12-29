A woodland walk stretching from Skegness to Winthorpe is more accessible to the community thanks to the installation of five new benches.

Daisy Jones, ELDC Sustainable Housing Officer, with Mayor of Skegness Coun Tony Tye (right) and Coun Richard Cunnington.

The project in King George V Walk – which is owned by Skegness Town Council – was unveiled by the Mayor of Skegness Coun Tony Tye in the presence of Coun Richard Cunnington who came up with the idea..

Funding was made available by Ever Warm, contractors in the East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) Green Homes Grants programme, who were asked to give something back to the community.

Advertisement

Two projects put forward by Couns Cunnington, Adrian Findley and Mark Dannatt were successful – with a garden project at Skegness Youth Centre to follow.

Mayor Coun Tony Tye (seated) enjoying the view of the walk with Coun Richard Cunnington.

Advertisement

The benches and their installation cost £3,000 but upkeep will be minimal due to the materials used.

Coun Cunnington said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Sarah Baker and Ever Warm for enabling these benches to be supplied to Skegness Town Council for the use of the residents along this public open space for recreation and relaxion.”..

Advertisement

Coun Tye added: “This is a tremendous project for the community of Skegness. The Town Council owns and is responsible for the upkeep of two woodland walks in the town for the enjoyment of residents – the other being Vine Walk.

"They are popular with dog walkers but now with the seats King Gearge V Walk is accessible to many more people.”

Advertisement

Mayor Coun Tony Tye congratulates Coun Richard Cunnington on the project.

Daisy Jones, ELDC Sustainable Housing Officer with the Climate Change and Environment Team, also went along to see the benches.

Advertisement

She said: “We secured funding from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to continue to expand our Green Homes Grants programme aimed at assisting homeowners and landlords to make improvements to the energy efficiency of their properties.

“So far we have received a grant of £7.2 million which has helped over 350 properties in 2022 improve their energy efficiency and reduce utility bills.

Advertisement