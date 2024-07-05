Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The count has now officially started for the Boston and Skegness constituency amidst exit poll predictions of landslide victory for Labour.

Exit polls predict Labour with 410 seats, Conservative 131, Liberal Democrats 61, Reform 13, SNP 10, Plaid Cymru, Green 2, Other19..

The seven candidates in the Boston and Skegness Constituency – Alex Fawbert – Labour; ​Matt Warman – Conservatives: Richard Tice – Reform; ​Richard Lloyd – Liberal Democrat; ​David Dickason – English Democrats; ​Chris Moore – Green Party; ​Mike Gilbert – Blue Revolution – have now done all they can and await an anxious few hours for the results.

Here is our live coverage of tonight’s verification and count at the Peter Paine Performance Centre in Boston:

1.40am

Candidates have been informed of a disappointing 54% turnout – 6% down on 2019. Verifications figures show the number of ballot papers from Polling Stations is 29,833 and there have been 10,763 postal ballot papers. The total number of ballot papers verified is 40,596.

12.45am

Boxes are arriving thick and fast. Liberal Democrats’ Richard Lloyd has joined candidates and says the national prediction of seats for his Party is very encouraging. We are told Matt Warman is expected to join them around 1am.

The count officially starts for the Boston and Skegness constituency.

10.45pm

Candidates and their campaign teams have been arriving for the count. Amongst them English Democrats’ David Dickason says he does not expect to win but has enjoyed the campaign and finding out more about the constituency. He is already a parish councillor for Wrangle and Old Leak and says he intends to stand again in the county council elections. See our video interview on the Skegness Standard Facebook Page. Labour’s Alex Fawbert is also in the building.

10.15pm

Ipsos UK exit poll predicts result is ‘too close to call’ for Boston and Skegness, with a 48% possible Conservative hold and 45% possible Reform gain.

David Dickason - English Democrats

9.42pm

The 80 people counting votes are now arriving at the hall. The first box from the 72 Polling Stations in the constituency are expected around 10.15pm when the verification process begins. The count will begin after verification. Acting Returning Officer John Leach says it is expected a result will be declared around 4.30am.

10am

This year the Boston and Skegness constituency has the addition of Chapel St Leonards and Willoughby with Sloothby, who moved from the Louth and Horncastle Constituency due to boundary changes.

Labour's Alex Fawbert in the count hall.

There are seventy-two polling stations in the Boston and Skegness Constituency with 31,728 households in the Borough of Boston.

Across the constituency 75,811 people are on the electoral roll and registered to vote at the parliamentary election.

Of these 14,367 people have requested Postal Votes.

The elections will involve 72 Presiding Officers and 109 Poll Clerks with approximately 80 people counting votes in the Count Hall.

Voting will close in Boston and Skegness Constituency election at local polling stations at 10pm precisely.