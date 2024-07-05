ELECTIONS 24: Reform’s Richard Tice wins the Boston and Skegness seat
Nationwide exit polls predicted Labour with 410 seats, Conservative 131, Liberal Democrats 61, Reform 13, SNP 10, Plaid Cymru, Green 2, Other19..
The seven candidates in the Boston and Skegness Constituency – Alex Fawbert – Labour; Matt Warman – Conservatives: Richard Tice – Reform; Richard Lloyd – Liberal Democrat; David Dickason – English Democrats; Chris Moore – Green Party; Mike Gilbert – Blue Revolution – have now done all they can and await an anxious few hours for the results.
Here is our live coverage of tonight’s verification and count at the Peter Paine Performance Centre in Boston:
4am
Richard Tice is declared winner of the Boston and Skegness constituency seat. He declared it the proudest day of his life. Outgoing MP apologised to his constituents and thanked his team for their hard work and loyalty. He said his Party had failed on promises they were unable to keep and hoped his successor would strive to keep those promises.
2.45am
Richard Tice, Reform, arrives at the count
2.30am
Matt Warman, Conservative MP for the past nine years, is in the building.
2.15am
Chris Moore, Green Party, says he has been encouraged by the way Green ideas are at the forefront of people’s thinking. “I have to be realistic though – it’s a two-house race here tonight,” he said.
2am
Mike Gilbert, Blue Revolution, predicts change in British politics will not happen immediately but this election is the start of that process. "I don’t think party politics are delivering for the people of the UK – we are poorer, more indebted, unhealthier, more mentally stressed than every in history and it’s all down to party politics.”
1.40am
Candidates have been informed of a disappointing 54% turnout – 6% down on 2019. Verifications figures show the number of ballot papers from Polling Stations is 29,833 and there have been 10,763 postal ballot papers. The total number of ballot papers verified is 40,596.
12.45am
Boxes are arriving thick and fast. Liberal Democrats’ Richard Lloyd has joined candidates and says the national prediction of seats for his Party is very encouraging. We are told Matt Warman is expected to join them around 1am.
10.45pm
Candidates and their campaign teams have been arriving for the count. Amongst them English Democrats’ David Dickason says he does not expect to win but has enjoyed the campaign and finding out more about the constituency. He is already a parish councillor for Wrangle and Old Leak and says he intends to stand again in the county council elections. See our video interview on the Skegness Standard Facebook Page. Labour’s Alex Fawbert is also in the building.
10.15pm
Ipsos UK exit poll predicts result is ‘too close to call’ for Boston and Skegness, with a 48% possible Conservative hold and 45% possible Reform gain.
9.42pm
The 80 people counting votes are now arriving at the hall. The first box from the 72 Polling Stations in the constituency are expected around 10.15pm when the verification process begins. The count will begin after verification. Acting Returning Officer John Leach says it is expected a result will be declared around 4.30am.
10am
This year the Boston and Skegness constituency has the addition of Chapel St Leonards and Willoughby with Sloothby, who moved from the Louth and Horncastle Constituency due to boundary changes.
There are seventy-two polling stations in the Boston and Skegness Constituency with 31,728 households in the Borough of Boston.
Across the constituency 75,811 people are on the electoral roll and registered to vote at the parliamentary election.
Of these 14,367 people have requested Postal Votes.
The elections will involve 72 Presiding Officers and 109 Poll Clerks with approximately 80 people counting votes in the Count Hall.
Voting will close in Boston and Skegness Constituency election at local polling stations at 10pm precisely.
Results are expected to be announced around 4.30am on Friday 5 July.