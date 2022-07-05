EMAS selected to provide non-emergency patient transport in Lincolnshire

NHS Lincolnshire CCG has selected East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) to deliver both the control room and transport provision in the county from Saturday, July 1, 2023.

EMAS has experience of providing Non-Emergency Patient Transport Services (NEPTS) in the East Midlands as it has delivered the service in Derbyshire since 2016 and in Northamptonshire since December 2019.

NEPTS provides transport for eligible patients so that they can get to healthcare appointments and clinics such as chemotherapy, kidney dialysis, physiotherapy, and mental health or dementia day centres, and for eligible patients who require support with journeys from hospital.

Richard Henderson, EMAS Chief Executive, who spent the first part of his ambulance career working on NEPTS in Lincolnshire, said: “We are delighted to have been selected by commissioners as the preferred provider for Non-Emergency Patient Transport Services in Lincolnshire.

“We have an excellent track record of providing non-emergency transport services to patients in Derbyshire and Northamptonshire, and we already have a good understanding of the patients and road networks of Lincolnshire where we provide emergency ambulance care.

“We are therefore very pleased to have been selected to extend our services in Lincolnshire to provide patient transport and non-emergency control room support to our patients.”

EMAS transported 240,000 patients last year in Northamptonshire and Derbyshire as part of its non-emergency patient transport service.