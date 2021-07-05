Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund Bikeathon postponed until September

A photograph from a previous Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund Bikeathon.

The event had been due to take place on Sunday July 18, but has been pushed back due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

The fundraiser will include 12/30 mile bike rides and a 4.5 mile walk. Afterwards there will be a barbecue, raffle and tombola.

As usual, all funds will go to the Neurosurgical Unit at Hull Royal Infirmary in memory of Emma-Jayne, the daughter of event organisers Ruth and Tony Knowles.