Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund Bikeathon postponed until September

This year’s Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund Bikeathon, which starts and finishes at The Royal Oak Inn (The Splash) in Little Cawthorpe, has been postponed until Sunday September 12.

By James Silcocks
Monday, 5th July 2021, 10:58 am
Updated Monday, 5th July 2021, 11:59 am
A photograph from a previous Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund Bikeathon.

The event had been due to take place on Sunday July 18, but has been pushed back due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

The fundraiser will include 12/30 mile bike rides and a 4.5 mile walk. Afterwards there will be a barbecue, raffle and tombola.

As usual, all funds will go to the Neurosurgical Unit at Hull Royal Infirmary in memory of Emma-Jayne, the daughter of event organisers Ruth and Tony Knowles.

Call Ruth and Tony on 01507 441347 for more details and sponsor forms. You can also collect a sponsor form from The Royal Oak Inn or Louth Cycle Centre.