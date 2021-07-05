Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund Bikeathon postponed until September

The event had been due to take place on Sunday July 18, but has been pushed back due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.
The fundraiser will include 12/30 mile bike rides and a 4.5 mile walk. Afterwards there will be a barbecue, raffle and tombola.
As usual, all funds will go to the Neurosurgical Unit at Hull Royal Infirmary in memory of Emma-Jayne, the daughter of event organisers Ruth and Tony Knowles.
Call Ruth and Tony on 01507 441347 for more details and sponsor forms. You can also collect a sponsor form from The Royal Oak Inn or Louth Cycle Centre.