Employment rates for Lincolnshire and Rutland revealed

The long term trends of the number of people in employment has been revealed in a new report.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the percentage of people over 16 across the UK who were in employment and economically active in both 2011 and 2021 (excluding full-time students).

The figures are the most recently available in this format and demonstrate changes over a decade for Lincolnshire and Rutland.

For this area they show that in Lincoln the percentage of people who were economically active and in employment fell from 53 per cent in 2011 to 50 per cent in 2021.

ONS figures show that in West Lindsey, the number of economically active and employed people fell from 56 per cent in 2011 to 52 per cent in 2021.

In Boston, the number of people who were economically active and in employment remained at 57 per cent in 2011 and 2021.

In East Lindsey, the proportion of people who were economically active and in employment declined from 48 per cent in 2011 to 45 per cent in 2021.

In South Kesteven, the number of employed people who were economically active declined from 60 per cent in 2011 to 57 per cent in 2021.

In South Holland, the number of people who were employed and economically active remained at 56 per cent in 2011 and 2021.

The number of people who were employed and economically active in North Kesteven fell from 58 per cent in 2011 to 57 per cent in 2021.

Over the border in Rutland, the number of people who were economically active and employed decreased from 58 per cent in 2011 to 54 per cent in 2021.

In North East Lincolnshire, the number of people who were employed and economically active remained the same at 53 per cent in 2011 and 2021.

ONS figures show that in North Lincolnshire, the number of economically active and employed people declined from 56 per cent in 2011 to 53 per cent in 2021.

The report stated: “Lincoln had the region’s third lowest percentage of people aged 16 years and over (excluding full-time students) who were employed.

“Across the region, only East Lindsey (45 per cent) and Nottingham (45 per cent) had a lower percentage of people aged 16 years and over (excluding full-time students) who were employed.”

The ONS said that it was important to consider the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, including national lockdown restrictions and furlough measures, which had impacted the labour market.