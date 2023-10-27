End of era as Drapers in Skegness prepares for milestone 100th anniversary and for owners to sell up and retire

The milestone 100th anniversary of a family-run hardware store in Skegness will also mark the end of an era for the town.

As the Skegness hardware store Drapers celebrates its 100th year, owners Chris and Karen Draper are preparing for the next chapter of their lives as they plan to retire.

Drapers has served generations of customers with a wide range of products for the home, such as furniture, household goods, hardware and ironmongery.

It has outlived many national stores – always working hard to keep its intependence and respond to changing times..

However, owners Chris and Karen Draper say they feel it is now time to retire, sell up and move into the next chapter of their livers.

Drapers in Lumley Road, Skegness, was started by John Ernest Draper in 1924.

They say they do so with a “sence of pride” as their decision comes after a rich history of dedication to the business, carrying on the legacy of Chris’ father, John Ernest Draper, who started the venture in 1924.

Chris said: “The business, based on Lumley Road, expanded significantly and sold everything from electrical appliances through to hardware, ironmongery to plumbing fittings and kitchens. My father even had quite a significant TV rental business.

"Our store has been a witness to the changing times and needs of the community. We've always aimed to provide not only a wide range of products but also competitive pricing. It has also outlived many other national stores which we have had a little sense of pride in as we have worked so hard to keep our independence."

In 1961, tragedy struck the business and family when John Ernest Draper faced a life-altering accident when he fell from a ladder at the rear of the premises and was left a paraplegic.

Despite the challenges, the Draper family rallied together, under the temporary leadership of Ernest’s wife Mabel and Chris’ brother Rob, refocusing the business on its core offerings of hardware, ironmongery, tools, and DIY products.

Chris, now aged 68, started working at the shop at the age of eight helping to refill the paraffin heaters. He and Karen still live in the family home above the shop where he was brought up, which will be sold along with the business.

It was after his father’s passing in 1980 that Chris took the reins along with his brother Rob and invited the then Woolworths store manager Barry Watson to help push the business further.

“We invited Barry to join us and he was a great fit for us and started working for Drapers soon after,” recalled Chris. “When he started he introduced an EPOS-based stock control system and brought in professional merchandising and lots of special offers.

"He is still working for us now even though he is in his 80th year and still does a lot of the buying for us.”

Brother Robert left this business around this time to pursue other interests.

Chris said he is looking forward to finding a new custodian who will carry forward the store's legacy.

"We're confident that Drapers will continue to thrive under new leadership," he said.

"It's both an exciting and bittersweet moment for us as we approach Drapers' centenary year.

" Our hardware store has been a cornerstone of the local community for generations, and it's been an honour to uphold its legacy.