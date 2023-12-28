England rugby world cup star Ollie Chessum draws raffle for pink trailer in aid of Breast Cancer charity
The grand raffle, organised by Bailey Trailers at its Sleaford factory, has raised more than £36,000 for Breast Cancer Now.
Ollie’s mum is company secretary and explained that it all started in the summer when its media team digitally turned one of their trailers pink.
Michelle said: “It was when the Barbie movie came out and everyone was going pink. It generated a lot of interest online and so we decided to make a real pink trailer and raffle it for Breast Cancer Now as everyone knows someone affected by the disease.”
Raffle tickets were given out for a recommended minimum donation. The JustGiving page will remain open until January 20.
Their suppliers helped with construction to help raise more money for charity and all their network of dealerships were given ticket sales incentives to win a prize for the highest number of tickets sold and value raised.
Michelle thanked everyone for digging deep and donating. “We had a target of £35,000 as that is the rough value of the trailer but we have raised over £36,000.”
The winner of the trailer was Charles Waudby of Headlands Farm, Yorkshire.