English Oak planted in Westgate Fields to commemorate King Charles's Coronation
A memento to mark a monumentous royal occasion will be able to be enjoyed in Louth for many years to come.
On Tuesday February 20, an English Oak tree was planted in Westgate Fields to commemorate King Charles III's Coronation.
Mayor Julia Simmons arranged for the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Toby Dennis, to plant the tree in partnership with East Lindsey District Council.
She said of the event: “We are all very happy to have planted the tree, and it is such a nice way to commemorate the Coronation, which is a monumentous occasion in our history.”