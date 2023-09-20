Enjoy a coffee for Macmillan

The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is Macmillan Cancer Support’s biggest fundraising event and there are a number of ways residents can get involved.

Support MAcmillan's Biggest Coffee Morning events

Things get under way today (Wednesday, September 20) with an event at Clip Cafe in the town’s Queen Street.

Go along between 9.30am and 1.30pm to support the event.

On Sunday (September 24) there is an open invitation to enjoy afternoon tea at Glentham Village Hall between 2pm and 4pm.

Market Rasen Library will be hosting an all-day event next Friday (September 29).

Go along between 10.30am and 4pm to support them.

The event will continue on the Saturday (September 30) from 10.30am to noon.​