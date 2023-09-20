Enjoy a coffee for Macmillan
The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is Macmillan Cancer Support’s biggest fundraising event and there are a number of ways residents can get involved.
Things get under way today (Wednesday, September 20) with an event at Clip Cafe in the town’s Queen Street.
Go along between 9.30am and 1.30pm to support the event.
On Sunday (September 24) there is an open invitation to enjoy afternoon tea at Glentham Village Hall between 2pm and 4pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Market Rasen Library will be hosting an all-day event next Friday (September 29).
Go along between 10.30am and 4pm to support them.
The event will continue on the Saturday (September 30) from 10.30am to noon.
Finally, on Saturday September 30 Middle Rasen Methodist Church will be hosting a coffee morning from 10am to 11.30am, when, like the other events listed, proceeds will go to Macmillan Cancer Support.