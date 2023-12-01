Enjoy a day of festive fun at Gainsborough's last Farmers’ and Craft Market of 2023

Enjoy a day of festive fun at the last Farmers’ and Craft Market of 2023 in Gainsborough.

Santa and his elves will be strolling around Gainsborough Market Place on Saturday, December 9, and you have the chance to meet his little friend Rudolf.

You can find Santa, Rudolf and Elf at 10am, 11am, noon and 1pm for 30-minute walkabouts.

Watch out for pantomime characters from the production of Trinity Art Centre’s Jack and the Beanstalk who will be on the market and popping into the Library and Gainsborough Rock Choir will be performing at 10am and 11am in the Market Place singing Christmas songs.

Santa will be at Gainsborough's Farmers’ and Craft Market along with his baby Reindeer friend, Rodney

Coun Trevor Young, leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “Christmas is fast approaching and our final farmers and craft market of the year will be full of festive joy for family and friends alike. Join us for a merry day and let’s celebrate the Christmas season together.”

Andy Hutchinson, from Meet Pete Dinosaur Hire, said: “After the success of our last Gainsborough Farmers Market visit with Pete the T-Rex, Laura and myself are delighted to be invited back over the Christmas period for the Festive Farmers and Craft Market in December.

“Our Dinosaurs and Dragons will be on their Christmas Holidays getting a well-deserved rest but we've managed to persuade Santa to join us for this one and he may well bring along his excitable baby Reindeer friend, Rodney.

“Come along and get some Christmas shopping done at the market, meet Santa and double check you're still on the nice list.”

Gainsborough Library is also having a Children’s drop in from 10am to noon where they can make some Christmas decorations as well as a workshop making a festive table display.

Fabiola Nosenzo, Gainsborough Library manager for GLL, said: “Children can have fun decorating hanging ornaments for the Christmas tree and they might even have a chance to meet the full-of-beans characters from the giant pantomime coming soon to the Trinity Art Centre Jack and the Beanstalk.