Enjoy a festive feast at this year's Gainsborough Christmas Lights Festival
A fun filled festive three-day extravaganza for the whole family to enjoy is being hosted in Gainsborough by the team at Marshall’s Yard in partnership with Gainsborough Town Council and West Lindsey District Council.
Families are invited to visit Gainsborough from Friday, November 18, to admire the Christmas lights displays in both the Market Place and at Marshall’s Yard, while also enjoying a festive packed programme of free entertainment and activities including more than 30 food and craft traders offering all of the festive foodie treats you’d expect to find.
Melissa Cutforth, assistant centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “We’re really looking forward to hosting this years’ festive celebrations at our Christmas Lights Festival.
“We feel we’ve thought of the whole family this year making the weekend as inclusive as possible and can’t wait to see the town lit again for Christmas.”
For the first time in several years, Gainsborough will be hosting its very own ice-skating rink in the Market Place alongside a traditional carousel at Marshall’s Yard both completely free for families and shoppers to enjoy.
Coun Pat O’Connor, Mayor of Gainsborough, said: “Recognising the cost of living being a challenge for many this Christmas, the event is focused on being as accessible as possible and making sure everyone can enjoy the festivities of the event.
“With plenty of free attractions including horse and carriage rides, face painting, a chance to meet Santa and his real reindeer, craft workshops, live entertainment and much more there’s sure to be something for everyone this Christmas in Gainsborough.”