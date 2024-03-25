Enjoy a hopping good Easter with egg-citing activities at Gainsborough's Marshall’s Yard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team at Marshall’s Yard are getting ready to kick off a packed schedule of spring and summer events at The Yard.

On Saturday, March 30, between 11am and 2pm families can get involved in a free Easter Extravaganza.

Visitors can expect meet and greet opportunities with a group of alpacas gaining the chance to pet, feed and have photos taken with the woolly guests.

Peter Rabbit will be hopping around the Yard this Easter eager for photos, hugs and high fives

A free Easter egg hunt will run throughout the day with a selection of prizes up for grabs as well as free face painting and an Easter themed craft station.

The event has been sponsored by the centre’s on-site legal firm, Sills & Betteridge Solicitors.

Samantha Barrett, partner at Sills & Betteridge Solicitors, said: “We are thrilled to be able to sponsor such a great family event to celebrate the beginning of Spring.

“We are sure that the community of Gainsborough will have a fantastic time meeting the adorable Alpacas as well as getting involved with the different Easter activities at the weekend.”

The team from Snap fitness 24/7 gym will also be joining in the activities, by carrying out a competitive hopping challenge for event goers to get involved in.

You will get the chance to see if you have what it takes to do more hops in a skipping challenge than one of Snap’s personal trainers.

Jodie Pacey, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “We are excited to kick start our centres 2024 events programme with the Easter Extravaganza.

“We hope it’ll be a great weekend for shoppers and families to enjoy with plenty of activities to get involved in.”

Stores and restaurants will be open normal trading hours on Saturday however these may reduce slightly on Good Friday and Easter Monday with the majority remaining closed on Easter Sunday.

Also on April 4, No. 17 Coffee & Cocktails are hosting a static car event. Open for performance car holders and spectators to join.