A packed programme of ‘summer fun’ will be kicking off at Marshall’s Yard in Gainsbrough this weekend.

The first of a host of events taking place throughout August is a beach themed event on Saturday, August 5.

Families can enjoy a game of beach ball volleyball, children’s entertainers, dance tutorials, interactive games and competitions with lots of prizes up for grabs.

The event will be the first of many held this summer at the Gainsborough based shopping centre.

Family-friendly shows, educational workshops and meet and greet characters are just some of the free attractions which can be enjoyed between until schools go back in September.

Shoppers will be able to relax around the centre's landscaped piazza area on one of the large colourful bean bags or pose for a selfie on the Marshall’s Yard giant deckchair throughout the whole of summer.

The centre will also be welcoming, magician, Mr Shiney on Monday, August 7, who will be amazing the crowds with his dazzling magic act.

A circus workshop will then be running at the Yard on Friday, August 18, giving families the chance to learn and practice new skills.

Jodie Pacey, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “We are extremely excited to offer such a great programme of free activities and workshops for families this summer.

“We recognise finding things to do with the kids whilst shopping is challenging in the holidays so we hope with these events, trips to Marshall's Yard this summer can be an enjoyable experience for everyone.”

Working with the community is always at the heart of everything the centre does and this year Marshall’s Yard have teamed up with Pattern Store tenants and Gainsborough's McDonalds franchisee, Bomead, to offer a host of free activities over the coming months.

These activities include free face painting, craft workshops and balloon modelling adding to the summer fun.