Enjoy a Tudor inspired lunch​​​​​​​ at Gainsborough Old Hall's re-opening

Especially for the opening weekend, the charity is introducing three special picnic boxes to its café, each filled with genuine Tudor dishes inspired by Henry VIII’s visit to the 15th century property.

Simon Bean, head of Historic Properties North at English Heritage said, “Throughout history, food has played an important social role at Gainsborough Old Hall, as can be seen from its cavernous medieval kitchen – one of the largest in the UK and built to impress.

"We wanted to transport visitors back in time to the Hall’s Tudor heyday, and give them a chance to taste test some of the foods that could well have been on the menu in this very building almost 500 years ago whilst also making them accessible to modern visitors.”

Gainsborough Old Hall re-opens on July 3

One of the best preserved Tudor manor houses in the country, Gainsborough Old Hall is launching as an English Heritage property on July 3, having previously been operated by Lincolnshire County Council.

The Old Hall features one of the most impressive medieval kitchens in England, a noble great hall with ornate wooden ceiling and an imposing lodgings tower.

It remains, to this day, the much-loved heart of Gainsborough.

