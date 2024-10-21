Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough is gearing up for a spooktacular event as the centre will celebrate Halloween with a Witchy Fayre.

Shoppers are invited to start celebrating spooky season on Saturday, October 26, from 10am to 4pm.

‘Wednesday Adams’ will be coming to the centre for a special meet and greet between 1pm and 3pm, courtesy of Dream a Little Dream by Sarah Stones and Moonsea Divination will also be at the centre for tarot readings.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy up to 20 different stalls selling a wide range of top quality goods, including crystals, jewellery, candles and ornaments, plus some foodie treats.

Visitors having fun at a previous Witchy Fayre at the centre

There will also be a pumpkin trail around the centre with a chance to win some top prizes.

In addition, there will be Halloween-themed crafting sessions, free face painting and much more to enjoy.

Melissa Clement, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “The event was such a success last year that we just had to bring it back.

“We will have so much going on at the centre on the day, so come along and join in the fun and have a spooktacular time.”

And the spooky fun doesn’t end there as Caldero Lounge will be hosting a Halloween-themed quiz on October 31.

The quiz starts at 7pm with teams in with a chance to win incredible themed hampers. It costs £1 per person to enter with a maximum of eight people per team.

To find out more about upcoming events, including this year’s Christmas events programme, visit www.marshallsyard.co.uk.