Enjoy some spooky Halloween themed activities this half term in Gainsborough

A Bransby Horses’ spokeswoman said: “We have pumpkins of all shapes and sizes to choose from and think everyone is really going to enjoy visiting our Sponsorship Star Pecan’s pumpkin patch.

“We can’t wait to welcome families to our site for some half-term Halloween fun.

"Every penny of profit made from these activities goes directly back to paying for our equine rescue and welfare work, so it’s a great way to support us too.”

There are plenty of Halloween themed activities to enjoy this half term

Advertisement

Tickets to take home a pumpkin from the patch are £3.50.

The Scavenger Trail is £3.50 per child, adults go free and this includes an activity sheet and an exciting prize at the end.

Bransby Horses is open seven days a week during Lincolnshire school holidays from 10am to 4pm.

And Uncle Henry’s Farm Shop in Gainsborough also has lots to keep the children entertained this half term.

Advertisement

The Pumpkin patch gives customers the opportunity to pick their own pumpkins and then head over to the in house carving stations, stocked with all that is needed to create the perfect design.

Tickets are £5 and includes entry to the patch for two people to pick one and carve one pumpkin. Tickets can also be bought on the door.

Uncle Henry’s five acre Maize Maze has had a makeover and gained some new monstrous residents for customers to find.

Tickets to the maze include, access to the nine hole crazy golf course, jumping pillow and Halloween themed fairy trail.

Advertisement

The Maize Maze is open from October 21, to October 30, from 9.30am to 5pm. Tickets are £5.50 per person, in advance, and £6.50 on the day, under two's go free.

Uncle Henry’s Maze will also play host to the deadly and the damned for four terrifying Fright Nights on Friday, October 21, Saturday, October 22, Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29, from 6pm and tickets cost £15 per person.