Enjoy taste of wonderful Wolds at village flower festival in 14th century church

Enjoy taste of the Wolds at flower festival.

A taste of the wonderful Wolds including fabulous cream teas is on offer at a flower festival being held near Horncastle.

Location is St Margaret’s Church in Bag Enderby, just half an hour from the coast.

The two-day event on Saturday and Sunday (July 19 and 20) includes cream teas, a plant sale, bric-a-brac and a candle stall (including Bug Off citronella candles).

Tables will be set on the lawn at the Old Hall, which is Jacobean.

The event is in aid of keeping the church in a good state and is open for all to enjoy in the lovely, unspoiled countryside.