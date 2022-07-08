'Enough is enough' say Boston and Skegness Labour Party

Mark Anderson, chairman of the Boston and Skegness Labour Party

In the wake of the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, members are calling for constituents to get behind the Party in next year’s elections.

“The Boston and Skegness Labour Party is appalled at the lies and deceit that have emerged from 10 Downing Street in recent weeks and months, as our country has lurched from one crisis to another,” said chairman Coun Mark Anderson,

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"One moment we were clapping our key workers for keeping us safe during the pandemic, now the Tory government refuses to give them pay increases they deserve to keep up with inflation.

“We are seeing a sharp increase in local residents having to rely on food banks in order to put food on the table for their families.

"We witness our pensioners being limited to 3% increases in their state pensions at a time when inflation is expected to reach 11%.

"We are now forced to pay almost £2 per litre for petrol in order to use our cars to get to work or visit our families because public transport is so poor in Lincolnshire.

"And the Tory MP for Boston and Skegness mutely watches as constituents suffer and are engulfed by these disasters.

“Local Tory councils are making it increasingly difficult for ordinary people to get the help they need, by slashing public services to the bone and transferring NHS services from our local hospitals to Lincoln.

"For example, have you tried recently to make an appointment with a GP? It is virtually impossible to get. get a face to face visit with a doctor.

“The Tories promised so many benefits from Brexit, but the only effects seem to be higher inflation and living costs.

"After 12 years of Tory austerity we say “Enough is enough!” We need a new broom to sweep away the Tories from our local councils next year. We are calling for councillors to be elected in May who really care about our communities rather than in becoming career councillors just to add roles to their CVs.