Enter your pooch to be crowned Gainsborough’s Top Dog in Crufts like competition

The ultimate dog event will be returning to the monthly Farmers' and Craft Market in Gainsborough’s town centre this Saturday, March 11.

This year the event is held in partnership with Jerry Greens Dog rescue and the ‘Barket’ will run from 9am until 3pm to coincide with the line-up of local traders and producers.

Dog owners are invited to enter their pooches into the ‘Crufts’ like competition which will have five different categories, crowning Gainsborough’s ‘Best in Show’ as the finale.

Categories include ‘Golden Oldie’, ‘Best Puppy’, ‘Best Rescue’, ‘The Skill Triathlon’ and ‘Best in Show’. All categories can be entered into on the day and the winning dogs will receive a fabulous prize and selection of doggy treats.

Alongside this there will be pet themed stalls and a sensory area for your pets to enjoy.

Melissa Cutforth, assistant centre manger for Marshall’s Yard, said: “We’re really looking forward to hosting this exciting pet friendly event, welcoming a great selection of regular and new traders.

“There will be a great variety of stalls, entertainment and food vendors for all to enjoy, we hope to welcome dog lovers from near and far - it will definitely be an event not to miss.”

Shoppers can also expect to see regular traders such as Custom Bakes Lincoln, Pickle Preserves, Rubecula Aromary and The Old Smithy at the market.

