Entertainer for royal family chooses home town over London to help Skegness celebrate coronation

A Skegness entertainer, who on several occasions has performed for the royal family in London, will be staying home for the King’s coronation to help organise the celebrations here.

Dee Dee Lee (right) meeting Prince Charles after performing for him on his birthday.

Professional event organiser Dee Dee Lee had offered her services to the Palace for the historic occasion and was invited to organise a street party in Skegness as part of the Eden Project’s Coronation Big Lunch in a letter signed by His Majesty and Queen Camilla.

However, when she approached Skegness Town Council they snapped up the opportunity to ask her to manage the stage for the Great British Garden Party in Tower Gardens on Saturday, May 6.

"I could have been in London but I am really proud to be helping with the event in Skegness – I feel it is important to get the town logged as being part of the official parties taking place across the country that day,” she said.

Event organiser Dee Dee Lee will be stage manager at the coronation celebrations in Skegness

Dee Dee – who has performed in musicals in London, been a dance champion and adjudicator as well as being well-known for her impersonations, especially Charlie Chaplin – has many treasured memories of performing for the royal family, including the late Queen.

One of her favourite memories was performing for King Charles on his birthday. "I was allowed to use the Queen Mother's walking stick as my prop as I forgot mine and also almost sat on the royal thrones by mistake.

"I was personally told that I was, ‘Very funny, most amusing’ – and I received three Royal letters of ‘thank you’, including one from His Royal Highness, signing off as Charlie as I had been performing as Charlie Chaplins little Tramp.”

Skegness Town Council has been working with local businesses to give the community a day to remember.

Members of the community will be able to watch the royal procession to Westminster Abbey and the crowning ceremony on a big screen in Tower Gardens, where a host of other entertainment is also being laid on.

The event is free to enter and includes live music, dance, pantomime, children’s fairground rides, circus act and charity stalls.