Environmental group to host first Eco Hub

Plastic Free Horncastle says it is never too early to learn

Whether your are worried about the climate crisis; wondering what you can do to help the environment, or just fancy some nice bakery or chocolate with a cuppa then the town’s first ever Echo Hub is the place to be.

Organised by Plastic Free Horncastle the event will take place at Horncastle Community Centre on Saturday, July 31.

Group spokesman Tanja Rodziewicz said: “We are working with the council, businesses, schools and individuals in the Horncastle area to reduce our reliance on single-use plastics, and promote alternatives which do not stay around for hundreds of years.

“We felt an event like this would bring together people to discuss the issues and pick up ideas.

“We hope it will be the first of many.”

The Echo Hub event will run from 10am to 2pm.

Go along to find out more about local climate issues, tree planting, litter picking, recycling, alternatives to fossil fuels and much more.

Among the stalls will be the Woodland Trust, the Wolds Refillery, Lincolnshire Climate Conscious Students, Horncastle Climate Action, Annie’s Vegan Treats, The Little Loaf Bakery, SOS Biscathorpe, Transition Town Louth and many others.