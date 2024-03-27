Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In August last year, East Lindsey District Council successfully applied for more than £662,154 to help tackle fuel poverty in some of the district’s most rural and remote communities through the Local Energy Advice Demonstrator competition.

The funding for the two-year programme has seen the recruitment of four home energy advice officers as well as the launch of an energy van (ERIC) through partnership working with PECT.

The energy van will enable the home energy advice officers to travel across the district, delivering in-person support to help residents with home energy advice, retrofitting opportunities and grant funding.

ERIC the energency efficiency van will be outside the Storehouse in Skegness today.

ERIC will help residents, particularly those who do not have access or skills to access the Internet, improve the energy efficiency of their homes, save money on their energy bills, tackle fuel poverty and live more comfortably in their homes.

It is fully fitted out with a range of retrofit measures, information and technologies so that it creates a self-contained mobile clinic for residents to access.