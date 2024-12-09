Eric The Naughty Christmas Elf to bring some festive mischief to Gainsborough’s Marshall’s Yard

Eric The Naughty Christmas Elf will be bringing some festive mischief to Gainsborough’s Marshall’s Yard as part of the centre’s busy line up of seasonal events.

Shoppers will be able to meet and greet the Christmas character between noon and 2pm on Saturday, December 14.

Eric’s visit is part of a packed weekend of festive entertainment at the Gainsborough shopping centre including free face painting and performances from local choirs including Military Wives Choir and St Barnabas Hospice Choir.

There’s also the opportunity to meet Santa Claus in his grotto from 11am to 2pm on both Saturday, December 14, and Sunday, December 15.

Eric’s special visit to Marshall’s Yard has been sponsored by local builders and joiners SW Cowley & Co Ltd.

Jason Sault from SW Cowley & Co Ltd said: “We are really pleased to support another great community event at Marshall’s Yard.

“As a local business it’s a great opportunity for us to get involved with some of the fantastic events our town has to offer in the run up to Christmas. We hope everyone has a great time and enjoys the day.”

Melissa Clement, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “We’ve worked with some great local companies here in Gainsborough to provide a fantastic line up of local events throughout November and December.

“We’re delighted that SW Cowley and Co are supporting this weekend’s visit from Eric the Naughty Elf – we’re sure our visitors are going to love it.”