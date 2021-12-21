Woodhall Spa and Kirkby on Bain Food Bank's volunteers assembling festive parcels. EMN-211220-111317001

The Woodhall Spa and Kirkby on Bain Food Bank has been working hard throughout December to collect and assemble food parcels of essential items, including toothbrushes and toothpaste, toilet rolls, cleaning products, washing up liquid and so on, as well as a few Christmas treats.

Then on Saturday, the volunteers gathered at St Peter’s Church to box up the parcels, ready for delivery to those in need.

The food bank was set up when the Covid-19 pandemic hit last year, with a band of volunteers offering a three-day supply of food for those struggling.

The food bank’s volunteers are also hoping to keep up a steady supply of essential food ready for January, as this is when people tend to struggle the most after the expense of Christmas.

Spokesman for the food bank, Mandy Elmer, said: “We find at this time of year families are often low on the essentials as their limited resources have been stretched further with the extra expense this time of year brings.

“This will be on top of the staple food essentials needed, so any tins that families can make a meal of such as tinned ham, meats or fish, tinned curries, chilli, spaghetti bolognase, meatballs, rice and pasta and pasta sauces are always welcome, as well as tea, coffee, sugar, squash, cereal, soups and so on.”

If anyone would like to make a donation of items for the Woodhall Spa and Kirkby on Bain food bank, these can be dropped off at the collection point located in the Lincolnshire Co-op in Woodhall Spa.