Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Evening of music, Pimms and scones at village church near coast

An evening of music, Pimms and scones is taking place at a village church near the coast this evening (Friday).
By Chrissie Redford
Published 28th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST
St Peter and St Paul's Church, Burgh le Marsh.St Peter and St Paul's Church, Burgh le Marsh.
St Peter and St Paul's Church, Burgh le Marsh.

St Peter and Paul Church, Burgh le Marsh, is hosting a concert to bring visitors to the area and villagers together and raise funds for the church.Sarah Scupholm, of the church, said it is hoped this will be a first of more evenings of entertainment in the church.

“New Vicar, Fth Aiden Edwards, is looking forward to welcoming local people and holidaymakers to this event,” she said.

The concert features Banovallum Brass Band, which has kindly been sponsored by Cherry Park of Chapel St Leonard’s. Local businesses have also given some wonderful raffle prizes, we are told. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive at 7pm for 7.30pm.

Another date for your diary is Saturday, December 16, when a festive market will be held to coincide with the Christmas Tree Festival.