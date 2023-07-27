An evening of music, Pimms and scones is taking place at a village church near the coast this evening (Friday).

St Peter and St Paul's Church, Burgh le Marsh.

St Peter and Paul Church, Burgh le Marsh, is hosting a concert to bring visitors to the area and villagers together and raise funds for the church.Sarah Scupholm, of the church, said it is hoped this will be a first of more evenings of entertainment in the church.

“New Vicar, Fth Aiden Edwards, is looking forward to welcoming local people and holidaymakers to this event,” she said.

The concert features Banovallum Brass Band, which has kindly been sponsored by Cherry Park of Chapel St Leonard’s. Local businesses have also given some wonderful raffle prizes, we are told. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive at 7pm for 7.30pm.