Integrated Neighbourhood Working will be the theme of the event organised by the Skegness and Coastal Neighbourhood Team, First Coastal Primary Care Network and key partners across the NHS.

It will see agencies working within the Skegness and Coastal area come together to discuss plans on how collectively they can support residents with their physical and mental health, as well as support the social wellbeing of the local community. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

The announcement comes just days after it was reported a psychiatric intensive care service in Lincolnshire has temporarily closed to ensure patient and staff safety across adult mental health wards.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) is to temporarily close the Hartsholme Centre on Long Leys Road in Lincoln, which provides psychiatric intensive care for men, meaning patients will have to travel outside the area for their care.

Dr Simon Lowe, GP Marsico Medical Practice and First Coastal Primary Care Clinical Director said, “everyone attending aspires to deliver an exemplary standard of care to our residents, clients, and patients.”

He added: “The event will highlight the services available and uncover opportunities that enable Integrated Neighbourhood Working and allow this to become the common practice for how we can support the people living in the First Coastal area.”