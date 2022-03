A service of prayer for the people of Ukraine is being held at St Matthew's Church in Skegness and everyone is welcome.

The service is being held at St Matthew's Church on Sunday.

It will be led by ministers of different denominations and will be held at 11am.

The vicar of Skegness, the Rev Richard Holden, said everyone is welcome to go along.

"We are also going to have a collection which we will send for the relief of Ukranian refugees," he said.