Everything you need to know about about 140th Lincolnshire Show

The much-loved Lincolnshire Show returns this week – with Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal and TV presenter Matt Baker joining the celebrations in its 140th year.

The much-loved two-day on Lincolnshire Showground opens on June 18 and is set to welcome 60,000 people - including 6,000 school children and over 500 exhibitors.

It is organised by the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society (LAS), a registered charity dedicated to championing the importance of food, farming and the countryside. It aims to educate, inspire and connect communities by celebrating Lincolnshire’s rich agricultural heritage and representing the county with pride through engaging events, outreach and collaborations.

Amongst the new attrcations this year, The Knights of Middle England stunt riders, performers, actors and combatants will present an action-packed performance to the Main Ring. You can see their performances on both days.

The 140th Lincolnshire Show is expecting to attract 60,000 visitors as well as competitors of all ages.

Rural Voices Stage will spotlight all things countryside, offering engaging panel discussions and expert-led networking. It will give people working in agriculture and related industries the chance to deepen their knowledge of British farming, land management and sustainability.

Back after its success last year is the beach. It promises to be bigger and better for 2025 and includes a live DJ performing themed sets and pop music throughout both days, as well as ‘Boogie by the Bay’ sets for the children. There will also be giant beach huts, an ice cream van and even a boat.

As well as new attractions, there are also lots of traditional favourites outside of the White Hart Hotel Main Ring, including the Lincolnshire Kitchen, sponsored by DoubleTree by Hilton Lincoln. Here, local celebrity chef, Rachel Green, will host professionals who will demonstrate exciting ways to cook the best local produce. Food lovers can also enjoy a variety of food and drink in the Food Court, which offers cuisines from around the world.

Nature lovers will be inspired by the return of the Garden Show, where 12 award-winning plant nurseries will compete to display the best small garden. Meanwhile, The Potting Shed will see garden experts share their best tips and tricks. Close by, stunning bouquets and sculptures will be blooming at the Floral Arts marquee.

The beach is back at the Lincolnshire Show.

Shopping lovers can visit The Mews, a premium shopping area sponsored by The White Hart Hotel, offering luxury goods, gifts and clothing. And with over 500 exhibitors, there’s plenty to see and do for all the family, including seeing farm machinery up close and speaking to agriculture experts in the Agricultural Lines and Allied Trade zone.

The Listers Toyota Countryside Area will host jaw-dropping displays including BMX stunt riders, chainsaw sculpting and falconry. Visitors can also see the return of the Farrier Competitions, get involved with hands-on attractions in the Activity Zone and learn life-saving skills in the Blue Light Zone.

Meanwhile, there will be a variety of prestigious competitions taking place in the Equine Ring, and the Livestock Rings will showcase the best in agriculture, as farmers from across the area show their beautiful animals across a wide range of judging categories.

Gates open at 8am and the Show closes at 6pm on the 18th and 19th June. All trade stands and concessions are open until 6pm on both days.

Tickets are cheaper if bought online in advance, but tickets can also be purchased on arrival (subject to availability).

Advance prices: Adult (over 16) - £26; Child (5-16) - £8.50[ Family (2 adults and up to 3 children) - £63; Under 5s: Free Advance tickets are subject to booking fees and are available to purchase until 11pm on 17th June. They can be bought through www.lincolnshireshowground.co.uk/ourshows.

On the day prices: Adult (over 16) - £36; Child (5-16) - £11[ Family (2 adults and up to 3 children) - £75[ Under 5s: Free