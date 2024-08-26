Headlining at the main stage on Pride Street is one of the world’s most successful drag shows, Queenz.

East Coast Pride has announced a full line-up of acts for the weekend’s family friendly festival celebrating love and diversity.

The event, which features Powerhouse drag artists as well as local performers and dance schools, will be hosted in five zones across Skegness – on Grand Parade, Tower Esplanade, Compass Gardens, Tower Gardens, and the Hildreds Shopping Centre.

Headlining at the main stage on Pride Street is one of the world’s most successful drag shows, Queenz, which has been touring the country, selling out one of London’s largest venues and earning countless 5-star reviews.

The main stage is sponsored by Coastal Caravan Breaks and will be open with a variety of acts from 11am until 8pm

Other highlights are:

11am The Pride Warm Up Party DJ hosted warm up to the big opening.

11:45 am East Coast Pride opening show, featuring vocalists, dancers and introducing the ECP 24 hosts

12noon Sarah Jameson Female vocalist with dancers - performing hi energy hits.

12.30 pm Aunty Ginger Drag artist - performing an amazing, family-friendly comedy and live vocal set.

1pm Next Generation Representing Mablethorpe - community dance school

1.30 pm Sam Beeson Female vocalist - live vocalist with her dancers

2pm The Biz Representing Boston - community dance school

2.30pm Jenna G Local drag artist - performing with her local dancers for a family-friendly performance

3pm Lincolnshire Vocal Academy Lincolnshire-based community choir featuring over 50 people

3:30pm Dragalicious Drag artist - Powerhouse family friendly drag artist

4pm Top Limitz Representing Skegness - community dance school

4.30pm Alexa Vox Trans-female vocalist with dancers - singing popular music

5pm Infinity Female vocalist with her dancers - bring club classics to the stage.

5.25pm Larger Than Life Male vocal trio - Bringing all the boyband hits to life.

5.45 pm Daniel Winters Male vocalist - performing a party set.

6.05pm Lisa Jay Stage Institute Representing Skegness - community performing arts school.

6.30pm Sha Ccooterie Drag artist - performing family-friend comedy

and live vocals

6.55pm Tribute A moment to reflect on how far we have come but acknowledging how far we have to go.

7pm Queenz

Blue Light Zone, RNLI Skegness, Tower Esplanade, supported by the RNLI (11am to 5pm)

​A tribute to our emergency services and armed forces, which are a part of our community. Experience an up-close experience with teams from Lincolnshire Police, East Midlands Ambulance Service, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, HM Coastguard, LIVES, and the crews from various RNLI Stations and RNLI Lifeguards along the Lincolnshire coast.

Family Zone ( Tower Gardens, 11am until 5pm)

A vibrant mix of entertainment, relaxation, and engagement, tailored to suit families

12noon Creative Heights Interactive Circus Workshop

12.45pm Blue Anchor Superstars Dance Party - A series of party dances with the children’s entertainment team from a local holiday park

1.30 pm Panto Story Time Stories read for children by a Pantomime Dame

2pm Top Limitz Performance by Skegness-based community dance school

2.30pm Twis and Make Balloon modelling

2.45pm Creative Heights Interactive Circus Workshop

3.15pm Blue Anchor Superstars Dance Party - A series of party dances with the children’s entertainment team from a local holiday park

3.30pm Top Limitz Dance class by Skegness-based community dance school

3.45 pm Twist and Make Balloon modelling workshop

4pm Panto Story Time Stories read for children by a Pantomime Dame

Reflection Zone (Compass Gardens, 11am to 5pm)

A place for remembrance, reflection and moments of calm during what can be an overwhelming day.

Hildreds Zone, in association with The Hildreds Centre (10am to 5pm)

Ahead of the festival, the Hildreds Centre will be hosting of pre-pride celebrations outside their shopping centre on Lumley Road. Meet their pride unicorn, pick up the event guide and get your free glitter face art to get in the spirit.

After the event, The Hive Complex will host the official after-party (18+ only) featuring the star of Ru

Paul’s Drag Race, Michael Marouli. Tickets are available on the day and on the door.

More information can be found at www.eastcoastpride.co.uk.