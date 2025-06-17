Everything you need to know about Louth Run for Life

Louth Run for Life takes place on June 29.

The countdown is on to the Louth Run for Life 2025—but there's still time to sign up.

Now in its 19th year, this incredible community event, which takes place on June 29, has raised close to £900,000 for Cancer Research UK.

This year organisers are pushing to hit £1 million and are inviting everyone to take part – whether they are seasoned runners or just want to walk or jog. The scenic route through Louth town centre and the stunning Hubbard’s Hills offers something for all abilities, organisers say. Fancy dress is encouraged to create a fun event.

Although online registration has now closed, entry forms are available at various locations across town. Simply fill out a form and drop it off with payment at the address listed on the form.

There are still sign-up opportunities, including:

Saturday, June 28 – Louth Market (near the flower stall) (8 AM – 2 PM)

Race Day, June 29 – Limited spots will be available at our Run HQ – Bridge McFarland Solicitors, Cornmarket (from 8 AM)

Race entry fees are adults 5km: £15; Under-12s 1km: £5.

Every finisher receives a medal and a goodie bag!

Race Timings:

10:00 AM – Junior 1km Run (Under-12s)

10:30 AM – Women’s 5km Run (12 & over)

11:45 AM – Men’s 5km Run (12 & over)

On-the-Day entry process

Run entry forms will be available in the New Market Hall entrance (New Street) and there will be volunteers to assist you.

Competitors will then be guided to Bridge Mcfarland office, the new Race HQ, to collect race numbers.

Pre-paid entry packs can be picked up outside the New Market Hall.

As well as the race, there will be entertainment on the day.

The event is compered by BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Ross Carrick supported by DJ Rick Howell. Pre-race warm-ups are led by Donna Royle Maher. Official race starter is Louth Mayor, Cllr Darren Hobson

Road closures from 8.30am to 1.30pm will affect Market Place, Upgate, Gospelgate, Edward Street, George Street, Crowtree Lane & Breakneck Lane (from Edward St to Love Lane junctions). There is also a no right turn from Kidgate on to Upgate.

For inquiries or more information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact [email protected]