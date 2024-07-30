Everything you need to know about Skegness Carnival Week, including parade and 999 Day

The Skegness Carnival parade starts a week of fun for all the family.

Hundreds of spectators are expected to line the streets when the parade winds its way through the resort.

Festivities kick off on Sunday, August 11, with the crowning of the new carnival royalty in Tower Gardens at 11am.

The parade starts from Tesco car park at 1pm, travelling up Lumley Road and along the seafront.

Businesses, charities and youth groups are amongst those taking part, who are busy preparing their floats with an ‘At the Seaside’ theme.

This year’s main sponsor is Hooper Haulage Ltd, who have provided vehicles for floats. Expect to see others parading in decorated cars, on bikes, or even walking in fancy dress.

While spectators are waiting, there is a lot happening in Tower Gardens, including a variety of stalls and inflatables.

Spilsby Scouts will be offering Have-A-Go Archery for a small free to support their group.

1st Skegness Scouts will also have a circus skills workshop and a craft tent running all day

Before and after the parade, some of the entries will be performing in Tower Gardens - providing even more free entertainment.

The fun continues on Monday, August 12, with the Carnival Pet and Dog Show in Tower Gardens at 10am, sponsored by Little Canine Crew.

There will also be a have-a-go agility course, mainly suited to dogs, but all animals are welcome.

Back in Tower Gardens on Tuesday, August 13, is a morning of fancy dress from 11am, followed a traditional baby show at noon and a glamorous granny contest at 1pm.

Once the judging is complete, there is some musical entertainment by the Just Sing Ladies Choir

The annual 999 Day on Wednesdaym August 14, from 10am to 5pm is the highlight of the week.

Representatives from the Army, Police, Fire, Ambulance, RNLI, Coastwatch, Lincs Search and Rescue, NHS, Environment Agency, and many more will be there to raise awareness of the magnificent work they do.

Throughout the day there will be entertainment from some of our local groups, including The Lisa Jay Stage Institute and Top Limitz Dance Academy.

On Thursday, August 15, it is over to Skegness Pier, who are hosting an artistic creations day from 10am. Here children aged two and above can try their hand at pavement art and participate in the sand sculpture contest.

There is also a sports day in Tower Gardens tbetween 10am and 2pm. sponsored by The Grand Hotel.

Local group mascots will have their own race at 2pm.

To round off Skegness Carnival week, there is an arts and crafts competition in Tower Gardens on Friday, August 15.

All entries should be dropped off between 11am and 12noon, with public viewing open from 12noon to 2pm. Judges are local artists Steve Gould and John Byford.

Age groups are under 10; 10-18; 18+

Categories include flower arranging, needlework, photography, painting/drawing, painted rock and any other art/craft

There will also be a variety of classic cars on display in Tower Gardens, and entertainment from Rock Choir.