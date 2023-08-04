More details have now been released about the event, which starts with a fun day and parade in Tower Gardens on Sunday, August 13.
The annual 999 Day will also go ahead, again in Tower Gardens.
Sundays fun day takes palce between 10am and 4pm and includes charity stalls, inflatables, circus skills with Kraken Explorers, dancing from Lisa Jays Stage Institute and a performance from the world-famous Alford Morris Dancers.The carnival parade starts at 1pm from behind Tesco’s, travelling up Lumley Road and onto North Parade finishing at Seaview Road.999 Day takes place on Wednesday, August 16, from 10am to 4pmRepresentatives from the various emergency services will be in Tower Gardens, along with many charity stalls, Lisa Jays dancers and project radio.Janet Boultby and Caroline Miller, of the carnival committee, said: “As the new organisers we are pleased that in such a short amount of time we have managed to get all the paperwork in order and raised the funds needed to keep the carnival for another year.
"Thanks to the generosity of various local business especially our main sponsor Bingo Supermarket and grants from our local councillors we have managed to cover the cost of providing the parade and the ongoing costs which amounts to £10,000.
"We are hoping for a successful two days this summer and a good Christmas market later in the year.
"Next summer we are planning to return to a full week of family activities and carnival fun.”