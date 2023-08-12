Sunday’s fun day takes place between 10am and 4pm and includes charity stalls, inflatables, circus skills with Kraken Explorers, dancing from Lisa Jays Stage Institute and a performance from the world-famous Alford Morris Dancers.The carnival parade starts at 1pm from behind Tesco’s, travelling up Lumley Road and onto North Parade finishing at Seaview Road.999 Day takes place on Wednesday, August 16, from 10am to 4pmRepresentatives from the various emergency services will be in Tower Gardens, along with many charity stalls, Lisa Jays dancers and project radio.Janet Boultby and Caroline Miller, of the carnival committee, said: “As the new organisers we are pleased that in such a short amount of time we have managed to get all the paperwork in order and raised the funds needed to keep the carnival for another year.