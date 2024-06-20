Everything you need to know for the Louth Run for Life

Louth Run for Life 2022.

​With just days to go until this year’s Cancer Research UK Louth Run for Life, here’s a rundown of all you need to know.

​Back for its 18th year, the Run for Life, scheduled for Sunday June 30, promises to be a great day for all of the family, with hundreds of people of all abilities set to take on the scenic course around Louth town centre and the surrounding Hubbard’s Hills.

Entries are still invited for the event, with entry forms available on weekdays at the Run for Life HQ based at Lovelles Estate Agents, and the team will be running a sign-up stall in Louth Market from 8am until 2pm on Saturday June 29.

There will also be a limited number of spaces for you to sign up on race day at Lovelles from 8am, and also at the entrance to the New Market Hall on New Street.

Adult entry is now £15 after the early bird offer ended on May 31, and entry for the under 12s 1km run is still £5. Runners and spectators are invited to wear fancy dress.

The races start and finish in Louth town centre, and so Mercer Row, Cornmarket, and Upgate will be closed on race day from 8.30am until 1.30pm to all vehicles, and diversions will be in place.

The junior run (under 12’s) will commence at 10am, followed by the women’s 5km run at 10.30am and the men’s 5km run at 11.45am.

Everyone who finishes will receive a goodie bag and a commemorative medal.

There will be warm up exercises by Donna Royle Maher before each race to get the runners in the mood, and the event will be compered by local DJ Rick Howell and Radio Lincolnshire presenter Karl Bird.

Please ensure you have your race number pinned to the front of your clothing and fill in your emergency details on the back of your number.

Runners are asked to congregate at the start line, with joggers behind, and walkers at the rear of the group. Dog walkers are also asked to start at the back.

The races will be started by Mayor Julia Simmons and Grimsby Town FC mascot ‘Mighty Mariner’. Runners are advised to be mindful of the weather, and asked to apply sun lotion and bring water if it is a hot day. There will be a water station sponsored by C&R Removals half way round the course and a bottle of water available for every finisher at the finish line.

The main sponsor is Lovelles Estate Agency, with Batemans Brewery sponsoring the adult race umbers and GB Dance School have sponsored the junior numbers.

Bridge McFarland are funding the postage for the race packs, and Morrisons and The Kings Head Hotel have supplied chocolate bars for the goodie bags and ‘Fitness Classes with Stacie’ have provided sweets for the junior goodie bags.

The team have extended their thanks to the many other sponsors of the event for their continued support, and any other businesses who would be interested in sponsoring the Run for Life are asked to contact the team.

After the men’s run, The Kings Head Hotel will be hosting an after-run party with live music and a hot food

available from 1pm.

All monies raised throughout the afternoon will be added to the total for Cancer Research UK.